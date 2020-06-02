Maine reports 5 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported five deaths and 28 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 94 and cases count to 2,377.
Four deaths were reported in Cumberland County and one death was reported in Penobscot County, officials said. Five deaths marks the highest single-day death count in over three weeks.
Cumberland County has reported the most virus-related deaths of the state’s counties with 54, officials said. Waldo County has reported 14 deaths, followed by York with 10 deaths, Kennebec with nine deaths, and Androscoggin and Penobscot with two deaths each. Hancock, Aroostook, and Franklin have each reported one death.
Cumberland County reported half of the new cases Tuesday, as the county’s case total climbed to 1,203, officials said. Cumberland has reported the highest number of cases, followed by York with 396 cases and Androscoggin with 314 cases.
As of Tuesday, 53,536 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.
Another 60 people have recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 1,646 people, officials said.
Three more people were hospitalized, with the total number of hospitalizations rising to 287, officials said. Currently, 48 people are hospitalized, with 16 people in critical care and 10 on ventilators.
There are 156 ICU beds and 245 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
