Maine reports 5 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported five deaths and 28 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 94 and cases count to 2,377.

Four deaths were reported in Cumberland County and one death was reported in Penobscot County, officials said. Five deaths marks the highest single-day death count in over three weeks.

Cumberland County has reported the most virus-related deaths of the state’s counties with 54, officials said. Waldo County has reported 14 deaths, followed by York with 10 deaths, Kennebec with nine deaths, and Androscoggin and Penobscot with two deaths each. Hancock, Aroostook, and Franklin have each reported one death.