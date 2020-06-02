fb-pixel

Man attacks homeless woman outside bus terminal at South Station

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated June 2, 2020, an hour ago
Jacob Elliot, 26, of Crewe, Va., allegedly threw soda and assaulted a woman with a mini baseball bat early Monday.
A Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly threw soda onto a homeless woman and assaulted her with a mini baseball bat outside of the bus terminal at South Station early Monday, Transit Police said.

Jacob Elliot, 26, of Crewe, Va., threw a full can of soda over a 48-year-old homeless woman sitting in front of the bus terminal “apparently to amuse himself,” Transit Police said.

After exchanging words, Elliot allegedly assaulted the woman with a mini baseball bat and possibly a putty knife, Transit Police said.

The woman sustained a laceration to the side of her head and was taken to a local hospital, said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

Elliot was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Transit Police said they recovered a broken mini bat and two putty knives from Elliot.

