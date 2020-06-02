Man attacks homeless woman outside bus terminal at South Station

Jacob Elliot, 26, of Crewe, Va., threw a full can of soda over a 48-year-old homeless woman sitting in front of the bus terminal “apparently to amuse himself,” Transit Police said.

A Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly threw soda onto a homeless woman and assaulted her with a mini baseball bat outside of the bus terminal at South Station early Monday, Transit Police said.

After exchanging words, Elliot allegedly assaulted the woman with a mini baseball bat and possibly a putty knife, Transit Police said.

The woman sustained a laceration to the side of her head and was taken to a local hospital, said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

Elliot was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Transit Police said they recovered a broken mini bat and two putty knives from Elliot.

