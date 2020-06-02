Marshfield Fair canceled for first time in 153 years over pandemic concerns

The Marshfield Fair has been canceled for the first time in 153 years due to public health concerns over the pandemic, officials announced Monday.

“The health and safety of our fairgoers, our volunteers, our staff, and our community is of utmost importance to us," organizers said in a statement on the fair’s website. "Due to the current health pandemic, the directors of the Marshfield Fair have voted to cancel the 2020 fair. We look forward to seeing you all at the 2021 Marshfield Fair.”

The 10-day fair, which normally draws upwards of 160,000 people, was scheduled to begin August 21, officials said. The next fair will begin August 20, 2021.