Mass. reports 358 new coronavirus cases, 50 new deaths as officials continue reporting both confirmed and probable cases

Taking the cases all together, the state reported that there were 101,163 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, and 7,085 total deaths. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 97,539 cases and 6,944 deaths, respectively.

The numbers reflect both confirmed and probable cases, a move state officials announced Monday that they would be making in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The state reported Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 50 and that the number of cases had climbed by 358.

The state on Tuesday reported 248 new confirmed cases, plus 110 probable cases. The state also reported 50 new confirmed-case deaths, but no new probable deaths.

Meanwhile, four key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of its four-phase reopening plan all decreased in Tuesday’s report.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 6.5 percent on Monday, down from 6.6 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 77 percent since April 15.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped to 1,743 on Monday, down from 1,825 a day earlier. It has dropped 51 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity also decreased slightly from seven on Sunday to four on Monday, down 81 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths also dropped from 52 on Friday to 45 on Saturday, down 70 percent since April 15.

The numbers come as state officials gear up for the second phase of reopening in Massachusetts, which could start as soon as June 8. Governor Charlie Baker said on Monday that officials could potentially announce more information on phase two on June 6.

In that phase, Baker has said that restaurants will be able to open for outdoor dining; indoor dining would follow later in phase two, though it’s unclear when.

Baker also announced Monday that day camps and child care facilities will be allowed to reopen, although they will have to meet several requirements for keeping children and staff safe.

Under a reopening plan the state released in mid-May, lodging businesses, nail salons, and day spas would also be allowed to reopen, although they would still face some restrictions and capacity limits.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss