Newton city leaders pledge to work against racism, injustice

“These deaths have heightened fear and anxiety not just across the country but also in our own Black community here in Newton. While these particular actions happened outside Newton, we have struggled in our schools and community here to address racist actions and words as well,” the statement said.

A group of Newton city leaders said they deplored “the unacceptable loss of lives due to the color of someone’s skin” after witnessing the tragic deaths of Black people around the country in past months, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Addressing children and families, the officials said it was the responsibility of leaders to keep people of color safe by working with members of civic and social communities to address systemic, conscious, and unconscious racial bias in the city and its schools.

“We pledge to dedicate ourselves to making sure you are valued and to proclaim to all that there is no place for hate, no place for racism, no place for bigotry, and no place for injustice in our City of Newton. We are committed to Newton’s core values of respect, diversity, and acceptance,” the officials said in the statement.

The statement also quoted former US Attorney General Eric Holder: “The arc bends toward justice, but it only bends toward justice because people pull it towards justice. It doesn’t happen on its own.”

In the statement, Fuller, Albright, and Goldman said they are committed to “continue to work with you to pull that arc toward justice and will do so for as long as it takes.”





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.