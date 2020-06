Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets on Tuesday in Boston to protest deaths of Black people at the hands of police. The protesters staged a “die-in” at a major Dorchester intersection before holding a vigil in Franklin Park.

Jacque Jackson, 26, of Roxbury (right) placed his head on Charlie St. Pierre's shoulder, 24, of Newburyport during a rally and vigil for George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and local fallen people. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff