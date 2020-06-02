Protest, rally planned Tuesday in Boston following deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery

Floyd’s death, which led to the firing of four police officers and the arrest of one, has sparked outrage across the country in recent weeks, leading to protests that, in some cases, eventually devolved into chaos in cities including Boston.

According to event details, the groups Violence In Boston Inc. and Black Lives Matter Boston will gather with supporters near Franklin Park Road and Blue Hill Avenue on Tuesday evening before staging a “die-in” for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in the street — the amount of time that George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, was pinned to the ground by a white police officer before he died.

Organizers and activists plan to stage a protest and rally Tuesday in Boston in response to the recent deaths of Black people across the country at the hands of police.

Following the “die in,” attendees plan to march down Franklin Park Road and toward the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital side of the park. Once there, organizers and protesters will “chant, hold space, and perform a candle light vigil for the fallen.”

“We will then discuss the many ways that people can plug into their Community to keep the momentum going to ensure that no more black lives are lost,” organizers said in a statement about the event.

According to a Facebook page for Tuesday’s demonstration, 6,000 people have expressed interest in attending the protests, organizers have said.

In an interview with the Globe on Tuesday ahead of the event, Monica Cannon-Grant of Violence In Boston Inc., said this particular demonstration “is organized by a Black-led organization for Black people.”

Cannon-Grant said people are angry, frustrated, and some need a way to express their emotions in the wake of Floyd’s death, feelings that are distinctive to Black Americans at this particular moment in history.

“We need to hold space for those who have been killed at the hands of the police department," she said. “I am welcoming those who are not Black people to be with us and to stand in solidarity and to support us as we protest and grieve and hold space …This is a civil rights movement."

Cannon-Grant said she outlined her plans for Tuesday night to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross earlier this week, but has not otherwise been in contact with the department. “I don’t have a relationship with the Boston police,” she said, adding that organizers will have their own security and legal observers on site as well as spaces where people can just grieve.

Tuesday’s demonstration comes after two earlier protests that were held in the city over the last two days.

On Sunday, a peaceful protest started in Nubian Square before winding through the city’s streets and ending on the steps of the State House. By nightfall, the protest turned violent, however, with people looting in Downtown Crossing and Back Bay. Nine police officers were injured, 21 cruisers were damaged, and 54 people were arrested.

In an interview after an event at the State House on Tuesday morning, Councilor Julia Mejia said protesters told her that police actions Sunday — including releasing tear gas and closing MBTA stations that protesters could have used to disperse — contributed to the night’s escalation into violence.

“What I heard from folks in terms of alleged police conduct was very alarming,” Mejia said. “I had young people call me who didn’t know how to get out.”Mejia said she hopes the city will take lessons from Sunday night and apply them to future protests, including tonight’s rally, and deescalating.

“The tear gas… closing the MBTA and creating a very hostile and dangerous environment for folks — all of those things, I hope we have learned from that, and we won’t see those things happen again.”

“I don’t know that that will happen tonight, but I hope that that’s what we start thinking about as we move forward.”

City Council President Kim Janey said that the city council and the mayor will be discussing how to keep future protests safe.

“We have to make sure that we have a good plan,” she said.

“We do need to make sure that there’s a plan in place that any police officers that may be present, that they’re set up in such a way that certainly they are safe, but that the protesters are safe as well.”

Dasia Moore of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.