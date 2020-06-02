Protesters converge in Providence overnight, breaking into stores and setting a police car on fire

PROVIDENCE -- Dozens of people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago turned out in downtown Providence overnight, breaking into the Providence Place Mall, setting a police car on fire, and smashing the windows of stores.

It’s unknown if any arrests were made, and it was difficult to see the full extent of the damage.

A Providence Police car was set on fire, according to a spokeswoman for the city. Away from the mall, in another area of downtown, several youths were seen smashing windows of a store and breaking into an adjacent liquor store, leaving with bottles of liquor. Police eventually arrived.