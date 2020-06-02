Protesters converge in Providence overnight, breaking into stores and setting a police car on fire

PROVIDENCE -- Dozens of people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago turned out in downtown Providence overnight, breaking into the Providence Place Mall, setting a police car on fire, and smashing the windows of stores.
It’s unknown if any arrests were made, and it was difficult to see the full extent of the damage.
A Providence Police car was set on fire, according to a spokeswoman for the city. Away from the mall, in another area of downtown, several youths were seen smashing windows of a store and breaking into an adjacent liquor store, leaving with bottles of liquor. Police eventually arrived.
Advertisement
Dozens of state and Providence police, apparently alerted that there would be a massive gathering, began assembling in the area before midnight. There were at least six police dogs and 30 or so officers in riot gear.
There were anywhere from 200 to 300 people in the area, but it was unclear how many were there to protest and how many arrived to see what was going on.
Around 2 a.m., dozens of people began running, claiming that police were firing pellets at them.
Providence City Councilwoman Kat Kerwin, at the scene, said she had heard earlier in the night that some youths were planning to loot and steal from stores, and that events “kind of spiraled.”
Story is developing.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.