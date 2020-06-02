Retired firefighter helps save man who fell 20 feet into trench at Concord Country Club

Fulton happened to be in the area when the man fell and came over to help. He called the fire department and gave them detailed directions on how to reach their specific location on the golf course, and firefighters ended up using an access road that saved them approximately 10 minutes of response time. Fulton then lowered a heavy duty industrial hose down to the worker in the trench and told him to tie it around his waist, officials said.

Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said the retired firefighter, Peter Fulton, was golfing at the county club when a town worker who was conducting an inspection fell approximately 20 feet into the trench.

A retired firefighter helped save a man who fell into a trench at the Concord Country Club Tuesday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

Firefighters arrived and set up a hoisting system using multiple ground ladders which allowed the worker to pull himself up to safety.

The 59-year-old victim was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

Judge applauded the actions of Fulton and the firefighters who helped the man get out of the trench.

“A lot went right today, resulting in the safe extrication of the victim," Judge said in a statement. "This started with a veteran rescuer, trying to enjoy his well-earned retirement, called back to duty and not missing a beat and it ended with our rescue crews falling back on their training to ensure a safe rescue for the victim and the firefighters. I am very proud of everyone involved in today’s rescue.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.