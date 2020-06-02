Salem police captain suspended for inappropriate tweet

However, a screen shot of the message showed it was addressed to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, with the author, now identified as Stephens, writing “@marty_walsh so you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can’t go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State.”

In a statement Tuesday, Salem police Chief Mary E. Butler said the employee who sent the tweet, Captain Kate Stephens, immediately deleted the message.

A Salem police captain has been placed on leave for sending a tweet Monday from the official department account that authorities later called “wildly inappropriate.”

Butler said Tuesday that Stephens has been “placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.” Once the probe’s completed, Butler said, “a hearing, as required by Massachusetts Civil Service, will be held and a decision will be made as the appropriate disciplinary action to be taken.”

Butler added that posting personal commentary on an official department social media account is a breach of official protocol.

Such postings, Butler said, undermine “the public trust and confidence that we, as a Police Department, have worked so hard to achieve here in Salem. It is even more concerning that these comments come from someone in a leadership position within the Department. These comments are uncalled for at any time, but they are particularly egregious at this time when the public is questioning the fairness, equity and legitimacy of the police and their actions.”

The chief vowed that her officers will continue to patrol Salem with dedication.

“We in law enforcement are held to the highest standards of professional conduct,” Butler said. “However, as evidenced by the unauthorized tweet, we, at time, fail to meet those standards. Although I am disheartened that this incident occurred, it will not keep us from providing the highest quality of police service to our community.”

