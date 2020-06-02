Scituate to hold Town Meeting at high school field

Scituate’s Town Meeting is postponed again — this time to June 27 at 9 a.m. — and will be held outside at the Scituate High School turf field.

The annual and special Town Meeting originally had been scheduled for April 13, and was first rescheduled to May 11 and then June 8 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Town officials decided to hold the meeting outdoors to get a budget in place before the new fiscal year begins on July 1, according to Town Administrator James Boudreau.