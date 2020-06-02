Scituate to hold Town Meeting at high school field

Scituate’s Town Meeting is postponed again — this time to June 27 at 9 a.m. — and will be held outside at the Scituate High School turf field.
The annual and special Town Meeting originally had been scheduled for April 13, and was first rescheduled to May 11 and then June 8 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Town officials decided to hold the meeting outdoors to get a budget in place before the new fiscal year begins on July 1, according to Town Administrator James Boudreau.
Boudreau said “only those items of an immediate nature,” such as the budget and some major water and sewer projects, would be addressed, and the rest of the warrant would be addressed in the fall.
The logistics of holding Town Meeting — which typically draws 200 to 300 people — at the high school football stadium during a pandemic have not been worked out, he said.
“It will look like a regular town meeting,” Boudreau said. “Except it will be outside, and people will be 6 feet apart and wearing masks.”
