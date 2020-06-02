Several more vigils in Boston planned for this week

People are slated to begin meeting at 5 p.m. at Franklin Park Road and Blue Hill Avenue, organizers said. At 5:20 p.m., the group will take part in a “die in” for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Floyd laid on the ground, handcuffed and struggling for breath, while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down. By Tuesday afternoon, over 2,500 people on Facebook had indicated that they would be attending the rally.

In Franklin Park Tuesday evening, a rally and vigil will be held to remember George Floyd, the Black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck on a Minneapolis street last week. The rally, organized by Violence in Boston Inc. and Black Lives Matter Boston, will also remember other victims of police brutality, including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Days after thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Boston against police brutality, followed by bursts of violence and looting, several vigils are scheduled to be held in and around the city this week.

At 5:30 p.m., protesters will march down Franklin Park Road toward Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, where they will chant and hold a candlelight vigil for victims of police brutality, organizers said. Those attending are encouraged to bring a mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, and signs without sticks attached. Water will be provided to protesters by organizers.

“Are you tired? I know you are. As Black People were are exhausted, deflated and just plain tired,” organizers said on Facebook. The group urged people to “gather while remaining socially distant to rally our Just Anger and mourn these homicides.”





On Thursday evening, a Silent Vigil for Black Lives will be held along the perimeter of Adams Park in Roslindale, organized by Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale, organizers said in a Facebook group. Attendees will gather from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

As the number of attendees grow, the group will spread down Washington Street, organizers said. Families and children of all ages are welcome, and attendees are asked to wear masks, social distance, and bring signs.

“Stand up, bear witness, show solidarity,” organizers said.

Also on Thursday evening in Jamaica Plain, a vigil in support of Black Lives Matter will be held at the intersection of Centre and South streets, organizers said in a Facebook group. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The vigil will solely consist of a silent standout in support of Black Lives Matter that will last for 30 minutes,” organizers said in the post. “We encourage all participants to bring their own signs or to just show up with your bodies.”

A limited number of extra signs will be available at the vigil, organizers said.

All attendees must wear masks and social distance from others, organizers said. Those who prefer not to be near others are asked to stand at any point along Centre Street and South Street between Jackson Square and Forest Hills.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.



