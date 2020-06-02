St. Jerome School in Weymouth to close; St. Francis Xavier and Sacred Heart Schools announce partnership

“It is important to distinguish that this is a partnership and not a merger,” stated the Rev. Sean Connor, the pastor of Sacred Heart Parish. “Each school will retain its name and remain the legal and Canonical property of its parish.”

St. Jerome School will not reopen for the new school year, and Sacred Heart School in Weymouth Landing and St. Francis Xavier School in South Weymouth have announced a partnership that will put pre-kindergarten through grade 4 at Sacred Heart and grades 5 through 8 at St. Francis Xavier.

One Catholic school in Weymouth is closing and two others are forming a partnership, officials said.

School officials said the use of the two campuses will allow the schools to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and each school will work to build in remote learning capabilities.

“I am thrilled that each of these schools will be able to specialize and focus on their respective student grade levels,” said Robert Murphy, who will serve as headmaster of the partnership. “It is a great response to a challenging time in our country and world. These students will be afforded a tremendous Catholic education, supported by two school communities and the surrounding area.”

Meanwhile, St. Jerome School in Weymouth is closing down for good at the end of this school year.

Thomas W. Carroll, the superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, said the coronavirus pandemic has had a “devastating impact” and caused enrollment at St. Jerome to drop to 110 students, “compared to 210 students in 2010, 181 in 2015, and 158 this year.”

“We no longer have sufficient resources to continue the school,” Carroll said in a letter to the school community. “There is no scenario under which the current enrollment level of 158 students will be attained in the year ahead. At 110 students or any number around that level, the school could face a large and growing deficit, which will widen as enrollment continues to drop in this weak economy.The latest drop is no doubt a direct result of the pandemic, which has caused high unemployment that has not been seen in this area and the country since the Great Depression.”

Carroll said St. Jerome has the lowest enrollment of the three Catholic schools in Weymouth.

“Despite months of efforts to raise enrollment, St. Jerome still has the lowest enrollment of the three Catholic schools in Weymouth," he said. "St. Jerome School has some reserves but in our view not enough to weather the storm ahead. I have spoken with individuals and foundations in an effort to save the school through raising additional money. But the bad economy also has dramatically impacted the ability of donors to step in.”

Carroll said St. Jerome will continue for the rest of the current school year and then close, and school officials will help families find another school for their children to attend in the fall.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.