State issues new guidelines for visits to nursing homes

A resident may have a maximum of two visitors at a time and all parties must wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart. A resident suspected or confirmed of being infected with COVID-19 cannot have visitors, but those who have recovered from the virus can.

The guidelines, which become effective Wednesday, say long-term care facilities “may allow in-person visitation in a designated outdoor visitation space,” if they implement specific safety, care, and infection-control measures.

State officials Tuesday issued new guidelines that allow nursing home residents to have visitors for the first time in nearly three months, as long as they meet outdoors and follow procedures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, facilities must screen visitors for fever or respiratory symptoms of COVID-19. Those with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, or new onset of loss of taste or smell will not be allowed to visit.

Relatives of nursing home residents have been urging state officials to allow visits, citing concerns that their loved ones are suffering from loneliness, depression, and confusion after months of isolation.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Cheryl Turgeon, whose 89-year-old father, Dennis Thresher, lives at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. “To us it’s almost three months, and to the veterans I’m sure it seems longer than that because they have been in isolation so long. I’m anxious to see him.”

During FaceTime calls, the Korean War veteran keeps asking where she is, Turgeon said.

“I keep saying, ‘As soon as I can get to see you, I’ll see you,’ ” she said.

The guidelines allow long-term care facilities to determine when to begin allowing outdoor visits. Indoor visits are still prohibited, except when facilities allow them for residents who are receiving end-of-life care.

On March 13, the federal government restricted visitors and communal activities in nursing homes in an effort to protect elderly residents who are most vulnerable to the virus. Yet many facilities have been devastated by the virus during the pandemic.

In Massachusetts, as of Tuesday there were 4,382 probable or confirmed deaths from COVID-19 among residents of long-term-care facilities. They account for 62 percent of all deaths from the virus in the state. The total does not include those who died at assisted living facilities.

On May 15, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the country’s top nursing home regulator, released guidelines for reopening nursing homes in phases and gave state and local officials flexibility to implement the recommendations.

Under Massachusetts guidelines, visits must be scheduled in advance and “are dependent on permissible weather conditions, availability of outdoor space, and sufficient staffing at the facility to meet resident care needs, and the health and well-being of the resident.”

A staff member must monitor the visits to make sure safety and infection measures are followed.

To go outside and see visitors, residents cannot pass through any area of the facility where other residents who have the virus or are suspected of having the virus are being cared for.

