‘That is not condoned’: no dropped cases stemming from Boston violence, DA Rollins says

“We have not yet dismissed any cases” stemming from Sunday night’s looting in downtown Boston, Rollins said. “We’re dealing with violence and looting. That is not condoned.”

Rollins provided the update Tuesday in remarks to reporters outside the State House, where she had joined other elected officials to call for accountability for unlawful killings of Black men by police.

Prosecutors are pursuing charges against all 53 people arrested during looting and violence that erupted Sunday night in Boston after a day of largely peaceful demonstrations in opposition to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Advertisement

Three of the suspects arrested in the Boston looting were charged with assault and battery on a police officer, and two were accused of inciting a riot. Six were charged with malicious destruction of property, and 13 with larceny. One was charged with firing 10 shots at police officers.

Rollins said Tuesday that prosecutors may seek dangerousness hearings for some of those arrested, and that her office is considering asking for stay-away orders for those who live outside Boston.

"Violence is not honoring what you are angry about," Rollins said, when asked what message she wanted to send.

US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement Monday that he supports the work of local law enforcement in quelling violent protests, but warned that “if needed, I will use federal charges to make that point.”

Rollins said Tuesday that “we appreciate the offer,” but indicated she is not eager to welcome help from Lelling, who “I do respect a bit.”

“We’re doing quite fine here,” Rollins said. “We don’t need the help. If we do, I have his cell phone number.

Shelley Murphy and Tonya Alanez of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.