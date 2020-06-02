Trump vowed to send the military into US cities to quell violent protests. Can he do that?

“Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions . . . assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion,” the law says .

The Insurrection Act of 1807 does give the president the authority to either federalize a state’s National Guard or send in the US military to a state in order to put down a rebellion that is preventing the enforcement of federal law — even over the objection of the state’s governor.

President Trump on Monday vowed to send the military into American cities if any city or state “refuses” to take the steps necessary to quell the violent protests erupting around the country.

But many legal scholars say that the current situation falls far short of the standard set out in the 213-year-old law, which has been invoked only a handful of times in modern history, such as to ensure desegregation of schools in the South.

Advertisement

“I would say that’s an unconstitutional use of the military because there is no real rebellion against the US,” said Lawrence Tribe, a Harvard constitutional law professor. Treating ordinary American citizens engaged in civil protest as insurrectionists “turns the law upside down.”

Certainly a number of governors and other state officials immediately pushed back on the president’s vow, delivered Monday evening from the Rose Garden.

“No. The President cannot unilaterally deploy the United States military into Massachusetts streets to stop peaceful protests,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Twitter Monday night.

“The Insurrection Act requires that a governor ask the federal government to have federal forces brought in," said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said on MSNBC on Monday night.

Advertisement

"We will not be doing that, and I can’t imagine any state will do that.”

“The President of the United States is not a dictator, and President Trump does not and will not dominate New York state,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Monday, adding that the state was prepared to go to court if need be.

The Insurrection Act has two ways the president can send in military forces to the state, legal experts said. He can do so at the request of state legislatures or the governor, as George H.W. Bush did in 1992 when Governor Pete Wilson of California asked for help dealing with riots that broke out in Los Angeles in the wake of the acquittal of officers videotaped beating Rodney King.

But the law provides a path for the president to send in troops over the objection of state officials as well.

The Act is “open-ended, leaving to the President the power to decide if circumstances warrant," said Steve Vladeck, a national security and constitutional law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said in a lengthy thread about the law on Twitter.

“Historically, the real checks on abuse of these authorities have been political. The Insurrection Act hasn’t been invoked since 1992—largely because domestic use of the military is generally unpopular.”

Advertisement

But that doesn’t mean the president couldn’t argue it applies now, said Vladeck, who added that he’s skeptical a court would rule in favor of a legal challenge to stop Trump.

In 1957, Dwight D. Eisenhower sent troops from the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Ark., to ensure the desegregation of Central High School after the state’s governor removed National Guard troops who were protecting the nine Black students from an angry white mob. In this case, there was a federal court order for the desegregation of the school.

John F. Kennedy took similar action five years later to ensure James Meredith, a Black student, could enroll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, over the objection of the state’s governor.

Many legal scholars say they don’t believe the Insurrection Act applies to the current situation — but they also don’t necessarily think that will stop Trump from using the law anyway. Unlike the school desegregation battles of the 1950s and 1960s, the states do not appear to be flouting federal law or federal court orders.

“The president has the authority to make sure laws are faithfully executed even in the face of resistance or opposition by states,” said Kent Greenfield, a constitutional law professor at Boston College. “But this is not that,” he continued, saying that states are not refusing to enforce laws.

Rather, Trump “is essentially war mongering domestically” because the states aren’t enforcing the laws the way he wants them enforced.

Both Tribe and Greenfield said they fear Trump will go forward with the Insurrection Act, even if it isn’t legal.

Advertisement

Using the US military to quash civil protest “is clearly an overreach of the worst kind,” and yet it’s not clear that courts would stop Trump, said Tribe.

This moment, Greenfield said, is a stark reminder of how many of our laws — including the Insurrection Act — are based on the notion that the president is both competent and acting in good faith, that they rely on some level of self-imposed restraint on the part of the commander-in-chief.

“This president doesn’t have that.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.