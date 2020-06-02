Two Dracut men arrested for carrying bricks, other 'burglarious tools’ near Fanueil Hall, police say

Two men were arrested after they were allegedly found carrying multiple bricks and other tools typically used in burglaries near Fanueil Hall Monday night, Boston Police said.
At 9:19 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Merchants Row in Fanueil Hall saw Brendon Lennon, 27, and Cameron Barakos, 24, both of Dracut, in an alleyway on Commercial Street near 160 State Street, police said.
“With many of the businesses closed in the area, officers exited their cruiser to investigate the activity in the alleyway,” police said.
The men told officers they were urinating in the alleyway when asked why they were there, and Lennon became visibly nervous during the exchange, police said.
Officers allegedly found multiple brick particles inside of Lennon’s sweatshirt. They also allegedly found a black baton, a 10-inch hunting style knife, one full brick, and one partial brick inside of a backpack Barakos was wearing, police said.
Multiple bricks were also found in the alleyway where the men were standing, police said.
Both men were arrested and charged with possession of burglarious tools and indecent exposure. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.