Two Dracut men arrested for carrying bricks, other 'burglarious tools’ near Fanueil Hall, police say

Two men were arrested after they were allegedly found carrying multiple bricks and other tools typically used in burglaries near Fanueil Hall Monday night, Boston Police said.

At 9:19 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Merchants Row in Fanueil Hall saw Brendon Lennon, 27, and Cameron Barakos, 24, both of Dracut, in an alleyway on Commercial Street near 160 State Street, police said.

“With many of the businesses closed in the area, officers exited their cruiser to investigate the activity in the alleyway,” police said.