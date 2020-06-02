Two suspects arrested in violent assault on teens in Park Street Station

A 17- and 19-year-old male were visiting the Common “for a day of leisure” when they met a group of males and a female who they spent the day with, Transit Police said in a statement. Around 10 p.m., the two males were led into Park Street Station where they were allegedly assaulted “by the very group with whom they just spent the day with,” officials said.

Two men were arrested in connection with a violent assault and robbery of two teenagers in Park Street Station Monday night, Transit Police said.

Dashaun Eures, 18, of Dedham, was arrested after he and a group of others allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenagers in Park Street Station Monday night.

Both victims were allegedly punched, kicked, and threatened before their clothes, shoes, cell phones, and money were stolen, officials said. When Transit Police officers found the victims, they were “naked and bloodied,” authorities said.

By using descriptions of the suspects and conducting an area search, officers found two men, later identified as Dashaun Eures, 18, of Dedham and Keshaun Wilkie, 21, of Dorchester, police said. The victims identified both men as two of the several people who assaulted and robbed them.

Eures and Wilkie were arrested and brought to Transit Police Headquarters for booking, officials said.

Transit Police

