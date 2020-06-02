Worcester police arrest 19 people in violent rampage following peaceful George Floyd rally

Police said a peaceful protest held on Worcester Common and attended by Police Chief Steven M. Sargent concluded around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officials said the attendees went home, and the trouble started later.

In a statement Tuesday, Worcester police said the 19 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and receiving stolen property. One suspect, 18-year-old Vincent Eovarious, was apprehended for allegedly bringing Molotov cocktails to the scene and attempted arson, police said.

Worcester police on Monday night arrested 19 people in an alleged violent outburst which included an attack on police officers following an earlier, peaceful protest in which demonstrators spoke out against the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, authorities said.

“At approximately 9:45 PM, Worcester Police officers observed a separate, unruly crowd of about fifty to seventy people in the area of Portland and Federal Street,” the statement said. “Individuals in this group had thrown glass bottles at police cruisers, and they walked to Main St and began to block traffic. The mood was violent and chaotic. Officers followed the group and blocked off Main St traffic to keep vehicles from driving into the crowd as it walked south on Main St.”

The statement said the crowd “began throwing objects at the police. One officer was struck in the head with a piece of concrete, and others were struck with rocks. Other individuals starting shooting fireworks and Roman candles at the officers. An officer was struck in the chest by fireworks, which burned his uniform and skin.”

The neighborhood, police said, “was filled with smoke from fires intentionally set by members of the crowd. A police cruiser caught on fire after being hit with a Roman candle, and others were damaged by various items thrown. Several buildings were vandalized and numerous cars drove at the officers assembled in the street. Dumpsters were lit on fire and pushed toward officers in an attempt to injure them."

Court records show Eovarious was arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession of explosives, attempt to burn a building, and attempt to commit a crime. A not guilty plea was entered on Eovarious’s behalf, and he was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. His lawyer declined to comment.

Eovarious, a police report said, was “screaming and inciting the [crowd] to kill Police.”

According to the report, an officer asked Eovarious "who he was with and he stated he was with the anarchist group,” the report said. “ ... I asked the male what was in the glass bottles, and he replied ‘gasoline.' The male also spontaneously stated that he was waiting for an opportunity.”

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. blasted the suspects in the statement put out by Worcester cops.

Augustus said he also attended the earlier protests and that afterward "there was a small group not looking to share outrage about George Floyd, but bent on destruction and chaos. To the credit of the Worcester Police Department, they showed tremendous restraint. I look at that group much different than the protesters that held themselves very appropriately and admirably during the rally at City Hall.”

Augustus’s words were echoed by his police chief.

“The rioting that took place later in the evening was separate from the peaceful rally that I attended earlier,” Sargent said in the statement. These individuals were not delivering a message but rather promoting violence. ... Violence is never the answer. Dialogue is. Together, we can move forward in an open and peaceful manner.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





