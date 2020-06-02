Elizabeth Warren appears at protests in Washington, D.C.

Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared at a protest in front of the White House in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, arriving shortly before the city’s 7 p.m. curfew with her husband, Bruce Mann, and their dog, Bailey.

Warren, who was wearing a mask, was quickly swarmed by media and demonstrators, according to video posted to social media, and cheers could be heard as she made her way through the crowd.

The former Democratic presidential candidate denounced President Trump’s show of force in dealing the the protests in Washington, D.C., calling it “wrong.”