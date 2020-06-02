Elizabeth Warren appears at protests in Washington, D.C.

Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared at a protest in front of the White House in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, arriving shortly before the city’s 7 p.m. curfew with her husband, Bruce Mann, and their dog, Bailey.
Warren, who was wearing a mask, was quickly swarmed by media and demonstrators, according to video posted to social media, and cheers could be heard as she made her way through the crowd.
The former Democratic presidential candidate denounced President Trump’s show of force in dealing the the protests in Washington, D.C., calling it “wrong.”
“He is imposing violence on our people," Warren said in response to a question about Trump’s tactics. “People are here to protest peacefully.”
Warren’s Senate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
#BREAKING Senator Warren just joined protesters outside the White House pic.twitter.com/0IiuOyDBZD— Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) June 2, 2020
Hours earlier, Warren in a tweet called on Attorney General William Barr to be impeached and removed from office after the Washington Post reported he had personally directed law enforcement to clear out peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square ahead of Trump’s visit to St. John’s church Monday.
Trump was widely criticized after law enforcement officials forcibly removed peaceful protesters from a park close to the White House ahead of the city’s curfew. Trump then walked through the area to pose for photos in front of the church, holding a Bible aloft.
Barr should be impeached and removed immediately—this recklessness is going to get more people killed.https://t.co/BTAT0vv28X— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 2, 2020
