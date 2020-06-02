'I’ve gotten a couple of dirty looks’: When the coronavirus pandemic and spring allergy season align

“I’ve gotten a couple of dirty looks from older people like, ‘What’re you doing out here?!’" said the 25-year-old Charlestown resident, who has tried her best to block the fits both with her mask and by stepping away from areas where there are people. “I feel bad, because I don’t want people to think I’m spreading a deadly disease. But also I don’t want to stay inside, because I’m going stir crazy.”

But these days, there’s an issue secondary to coronavirus concerns that has given her pause about venturing beyond her living room: the sneezing or sniffling brought on by severe allergies — and what others around her might think or say if her bouts with pollen get very suddenly out-of-control in public.

Ashley Vickney Beine needs to get outside. It’s the one luxury she’s enjoyed while essentially being trapped in her home, like so many others, for the last few months.

We’re still in the midst of a pandemic. At the same time, spring allergy season is upon us. As the two overlap, so too can a few mild symptoms brought on by each one, doctors say. The coincidental timing has made people hyper-aware of appearing ill when in public, as we approach Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan. For others, it’s left them wondering — when they get that first sniffle or cough or headache — if maybe they’re coming down with COVID-19.

As one Twitter user put it: It’s a “bad year to have an epically terrible allergy season.”

The battle to hold back from coughing or sneezing within earshot of strangers has led to upping doses of allergy medications, or joking about carrying around signs that say, “It’s just allergies!" Some have felt the need to actually belt the phrase out loud, lest they give anybody around them the wrong impression.

Madeline Donohue, a tech consultant who lives in the Fenway, said, "The hardest part is if I get hit with a sneeze attack.”

“It’s embarrassing because I’m like, ‘I’m not sick!’" she said.

Donohue said she’s perfected a new skill to let people know that she’s healthy: smiling with her eyes over her face mask, a look that says, “It’s just allergies, I swear.”

Arlington resident Nick Gotch said the alignment of the pandemic and the layers of yellowish-green pollen now coating most surfaces outside has made it “much more difficult than a usual allergy season."

He’s more reluctant to go out because people might think he has the virus, and "I don’t really want to be a cause of concern,” he said in a message to the Globe. “The other thing ... [is] having a sudden allergy attack while wearing a mask is problematic.”

For 42-year-old Mark Ajemian, an awkward situation unfolded while picking up takeout recently. As he waited for his order with a mask on, his allergies came on full force. He held it in. Then, before he could get his food, he had to rush outside.

“I had a sneeze fit for like a minute and a half,” he said. “I went back inside, and everyone was staring at me like, ‘Don’t come near me.’ ... Honestly, I don’t blame the people that are judging me.”

While some allergic types have tried to stifle symptoms in public, others have been left playing a new game in their heads at the onset of them: “Am I sick, or is that just nature at work?”

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, allergy symptoms from exposure to different types of pollens can include sneezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, watery eyes, coughing, and wheezing.

When it comes to signs of possibly having COVID-19, at least a few of those symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, congestion, or a runny nose — are slightly similar.

Dr. Caroline Sokol, an attending physician with the allergy and clinical immunology department at Mass. General Hospital, said this can "definitely be confusing for some people, what they’re experiencing.”

“Symptoms of seasonal allergies are going to come across to some people as a viral infection or look like a viral infection,” said Sokol, who is recovering from COVID-19 herself. “Although a lot of people will say, ‘I think this is my allergy symptoms,’ there’s stress and anxiety over the fact that it’s hard to know the difference sometimes.”

But several doctors who spoke with the Globe, including Sokol, made clear that there are key differences between the two, specifically a fever, diarrhea, muscle aches, and the sudden loss of smell without nasal congestion.

Sokol said when allergy patients have called concerned about what they might be dealing with, she’s had them start allergy treatments immediately, because “if it’s allergies, all those treatments will help pretty quickly.”

If they don’t, she’ll recommend further treatment or getting tested for the virus.

Omar Cabrera, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Health, said it’s “certainly possible that symptoms of allergies can be similar to some of those of COVID-19,” which is why officials generally recommend a low threshold for testing for the virus.

“Even the presence of mild symptoms suggests the need for testing,” Cabrera said in a statement. “At this time the Commonwealth has capacity to test as indicated, and one purpose of diagnostic tests is to distinguish between conditions that may appear similar.”

Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said because COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, it should be easier for people who have mostly stayed indoors up to this point, and also deal with allergies annually, to differentiate the two.

But for those who are suddenly overcome by a blast of pollen-related sneezes or coughs when finally stepping outside, it’s all the more reason to always be wearing a mask, he said.

Allergy sufferers could still be asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers.

“You will be doing everybody a huge favor."

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.