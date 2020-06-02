Biden and Trump show their colors

Against the backdrop of these troubled times, Donald Trump is doubling down on divide-and-conquer authoritarianism while Joe Biden is betting on a call to a higher national purpose.

It’s a tale of two presidents, one who is, one who should be.

Speaking in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the former vice president urged America to come together, to address the blight of systemic racism, to forge a more just nation. He didn’t gloss over the disturbing criminality that has accompanied some of the protests; he denounced it. He didn’t downplay the difficulties that lie ahead. He acknowledged them, noting that the ideal of equality and the harsh reality of racism are two competing aspects of the American experience.

Validating the outrage over the homicide of George Floyd, yet another stunning instance of lethal police brutality against Black people, he offered some immediate ideas for police reform, calling for, among other things, the immediate banning of chokeholds and the establishment of model use-of-force standards.

It was a powerful speech, sympathetic and earnest, passionate and decent. For those dispirited by what this country has become, Biden offered the prospect of a better America.

Sadly, extending a hopeful, unifying message to a diverse country is not among Trump’s inclinations or skills. Instead, he has resorted to that old conservative standby, the law-and-order card, threatening to send federal troops to states that don’t control the protests to his satisfaction.

Will such an unwanted deployment of federal troops ever occur? Probably not. After all, much of what this president does is a political stunt designed to seize the moment or distract from his other troubles.

Still, it’s important to fully understand what Trump is doing here. To date, these have been largely peaceful protests by citizens distraught over Floyd’s murder, an extended agony now seared into the national consciousness. As with many large and angry protests, there have been fringe elements — assaulters, looters, arsonists, projectile-throwers — using them as cover for their own violent and illegal behavior.

It’s wrong, however, to portray those rogue actors as the driving force behind the protests.

Yet that’s what Trump is obviously trying to do. On Monday, after paying lip service to the peaceful protesters, he asserted that “our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa, and others.” He is using the criminal acts of the comparatively few to overwhelm the actions of conscience of the many.

The president’s subsequent stroll to Saint John’s Church served as an apt metaphor for his proffered approach. Law-enforcement officers acting on his behalf used tear gas, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, and physical force to remove peaceful protesters and clear a path to the church, the better to facilitate a bizarre presidential photo op meant to demonstrate resolve.

Biden hopes to win this election by calling this country to a higher, better purpose.

“I ask every American, look at where we are now, and think anew: Is this who we are? Is this who we want to be? Is this what we want to pass on to our children and our grandchildren?" he asked.

In times like these, one would expect the president to make an Oval Office address urging calm. So far, however, Trump has shown little interest in offering a unifying message and has no policy plans that might lessen tensions.

Rather, Trump will use this national trauma to try to further polarize America. The key to his political success, after all, is his skill as a divider, as a kindler of resentments. It’s no mistake that he set up his Monday evening law-and-order declaration with an earlier conference call in which he browbeat the nation’s governors, telling them that they were weak and that they must “dominate” the protesters. That came after a few days in which he tweet-relished the idea of the Secret Service clashing with protesters near the White House and issued (and then walked back) the racially-tinged warning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Trump is a negative president, perpetually prepared to polarize the country for his own political gain. Biden would be a positive one, urging America to live up to its ideals.

The choice couldn’t be clearer.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh