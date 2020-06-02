Bruins issue statement in response to protests over death of George Floyd: ‘Black lives matter’

“Black lives matter,” the statement issued Tuesday begins. “Bigotry, ignorance and senseless violence in any and all forms is wrong.”

The Boston Bruins added their statement to a chorus of teams and organizations expressing their support of ongoing protests and condemning the death of George Floyd.

Here is the Bruins’ statement in full:

"Black lives matter. Bigotry, ignorance and senseless violence in any and all forms is wrong.

We are a hockey club, and sometimes it is hard to know when, where and how to comment on issues that challenge the freedom and well-being of our community. We want to be honest and we want to be accountable and we want to be leaders.

The abhorrent murder of George Floyd and similar events cannot be tolerated. We want to be part of change and we will lead with our actions. That has always started with treating all people with dignity and respect."

