Bryan Lyons, who pushed Rick Hoyt in the Boston Marathon since 2015, dies at 50

Bryan Lyons, who pushed Rick Hoyt in the Boston Marathon since 2015, has died at the age of 50, according to a Facebook post by Dick Hoyt.

“Received some horrible news yesterday that Bryan Lyons passed away in his sleep – taken from his friends and family too soon,” Dick Hoyt wrote Tuesday. “We have tons of pictures and memories of great times together over so many years. Rick is going to be devastated when he hears the news.”