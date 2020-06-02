Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he supports his players’ activism

“It’s been great,” Stevens said on a Zoom conference call Tuesday morning. “Paying attention from afar but also having individual conversations with everybody on our team knowing what’s happened has been appalling and brutal and hurtful and painful.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart and centers Vincent Poirier and Enes Kanter participated in a Boston protest while swingman Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours to his home state of Georgia to lead a protest there. Stevens lauded his players.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens offered support and blessings to his players who have protested in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

"I’ve said this many times, I think the NBA is amazing and I think our players are amazing. We’re lucky we have such great people representing us with the Celtics.”

Stevens was asked about his reaction to the recent events that sparked the protests.

“Extreme sadness, and obviously I think that a lot of people feel the pain and it transfers to anger,” he said.

Stevens was inspired to write a letter to his players this past weekend about the events and his feelings.

“It took me a while to put down exactly what I wanted to say, but I think the thing I wanted them to know is that every decent person is hurting,” Stevens said. “Every decent person feels the pain of the African American community, but I also don’t want to pretend like I know the exact, distinct pain.

"What I wanted them to know is I’m with them, and I thought that was really important, and it’s so great to see so many guys so active.”

Stevens also confirmed that the Celtics practice facility opened Monday and players are going through individual workouts as the NBA moves toward a plan to resume play in Orlando, Fla.

