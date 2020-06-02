In follow-up e-mail, Knicks owner James Dolan ‘vehemently’ condemns racism

“Yesterday, I made a sincere attempt to provide my perspective on a very difficult issue, one that has no easy answers,” Dolan wrote Tuesday. “I know how important this topic is to so many, and I do not want there to be any confusion about where I am as an individual, or we as a company stand. So let me be clear: we vehemently condemn and reject racism against anyone, period.”

A day after sending an e-mail to Madison Square Garden employees saying his company was “not more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Knicks owner James Dolan sent a memo to staffers saying MSG rejects “racism against anyone.”

Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, and video of his death quickly went viral, sparking outrage and protests over the last week. The officer who was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck — Derek Chauvin — has been arrested.

“My point yesterday was about actions, and the importance of living your values,” Dolan said. “At Madison Square Garden, we have worked hard to build an environment of inclusion and mutual respect and those are the values we try to live every day.

“Racism is born of ignorance and it’s up to each of us to understand the person working beside you is your equal without regard to color, or any of the other qualities that make us diverse. And any injustice to one person is an injustice to everyone.

“This is how we at MSG fight racism. We start with ourselves, and through our actions, we define who we are. That is how we can be an example to the wider world. That was the point of my message yesterday.

“I am proud of the environment you have created here. I know that this is a difficult time, and that we will always need to communicate with one another on hard issues. I will continue to do as much as I can to help make our community even better. I know you will also.”