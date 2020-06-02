Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

Whalers-Bruins, Game 2, 1991 Adams Division semifinals (NESN, 6 p.m.)

There are many candidates, but is this the best clutch performance of Cam Neely’s career? He scores three times, including the tying and winning goals in the third period, in a 4-3 win.

Cardinals-Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII (NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.)

The best Super Bowl you never think about.

Rockies-Red Sox, Game 2, 2007 World Series (NESN, 8 p.m.)

Hideki Okajima (2⅓ innings, no hits, four K’s in this one) was the glue that held the ’07 bullpen together. What a find he was.

