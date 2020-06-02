Muirfield adds tournament before Memorial

In a memo sent Tuesday afternoon to players, the tour said the new event would be July 9-12 and held without spectators. The following week is the Memorial at Muirfield Village, with spectators still a possibility.

The PGA Tour has reached an agreement with Workday Inc. to be title sponsor of a one-time tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It would fill a gap in the schedule created by the cancellation of the John Deere Classic.

The name of the tournament was not mentioned, along with other details such as the size of the purse.

But it said the field for the first event would be 156 players, allowing the Memorial to return to its elite status as an invitational with a 120-man field.

Still to be determined is what role Jake Nicklaus would play in the first event. He is the tournament host of the Memorial, which dates to 1976 and has become one of the premier events on the PGA Tour schedule. Tiger Woods holds the record with five victories at Muirfield Village. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion.

It allows the PGA Tour to stay in its “bubble” during a return from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour is to resume next week at Colonial in Fort Worth, with no spectators or hospitality on the course at least for five weeks through the Workday event. Players are encouraged to stay in designated hotels, and charter flights are available.

Woods would likely play the Memorial, a tournament he has missed only six times since 1997, mainly because of injury. To be determined is whether he would play two straight weeks, which he tries to avoid for the maintenance of a back that has gone through four surgeries.

The John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois decided last week to cancel for the year, partly because of the financial setback from not having the pro-am, and exhausted resources without gatherings of more than 50 people allowed in Illinois.

Double play?

In an unusual attempt to save two of the top events in US tennis during the pandemic, the United States Tennis Association has proposed staging a doubleheader in New York by moving a tournament that leads into the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The move, under consideration by the men’s and women’s tours, could allow foreign players to remain in one place for the duration of their stay in the US, and establish a safer bubble for competitors.

The proposal would move the Western & Southern Open, a combined men’s and women’s event near Cincinnati, to New York but keep its general window on the calendar, leading into the US Open at the same venue. The Western & Southern Open is currently scheduled for Aug. 17-23, while the main draw of the US Open is slated for Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

Navy-ND on the move

The college football game between Navy and Notre Dame originally scheduled to take place Aug. 29 in Dublin will be moved to another location to be determined, the schools said, because of safety concerns surrounding the pandemic. While negotiations are ongoing regarding the site and date for the next matchup in the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the sport, officials indicated the ideal venue would be Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., which would host for the first time in series history, over Labor Day weekend. The previous Navy-Notre Dame game at Aviva Stadium in Dublin was in 2012 and featured more than 35,000 fans traveling from the United States. This year, according to school officials, an estimated 40,000 were expected to travel to the game … Formula One will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing. The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement. The next race will be in Hungary on July 19 followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on Aug. 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors … South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin said he has recovered from COVID-19. Martin said he tested positive last month. He detailed his experience with the virus for the first time Tuesday. Martin said he was prepping for a knee replacement surgery in early May when he was diagnosed with the virus. He immediately went into quarantine at his home. The 54-year-old Martin said he didn’t have to go to the hospital. He said he had no significant symptoms of the virus other than some fatigue.