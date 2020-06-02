Red Sox release statement on protests over George Floyd’s death: ‘Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable’

The Red Sox are the latest Boston sports team to weigh in, retweeting a post by the Black Lives Matter movement honoring the lives lost to police brutality. In support, they reconfigured the scoreboard at Fenway Park with the statement, “Black Lives Matter.”

Amidst the ongoing protests and tension sweeping the country after the death of George Floyd, many Boston sports figures and teams have spoken up.

On Tuesday, President and CEO Sam Kennedy expressed his sentiments on where he and the organization stand on the issues:

“I have been struggling to find the right words to express the profound anguish, outrage and confusion we are all feeling in the wake of the heartbreaking incidents that hover occurred across the country over the past few months,” Kennedy wrote in his note. “The senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are stark reminders that racism and police brutality continue to be pervasive in America. I am proud of our teammates who peacefully protested on Sunday. Each of you helped shine a spotlight on injustice and used your voice to advocate for change. Please know we stand with you.

“Over the past few days, I spent time connecting with many of you and listening to your perspectives. I am so grateful to my teammates who consistently remind me that the Red Sox have an obligation to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but do not share our platform. Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable.

"Thank you for your support of each other during these challenging times. Our work continues.”

The Paw Sox also released a statement in support on Twitter.



