State tourney flashback: Gabrielle Shieh’s late birdie sealed second MIAA golf title in 2019

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, and highlight a moment from the spring high school postseason events).

Gabrielle Shieh of Concord-Carlisle (right) used a late birdie to edge Westford Academy's Morgan Smith by a stroke to win at Pleasant Valley.

Shieh recorded a pivotal birdie on the 17th hole, her fourth and final one of the round, when she rolled in an 18-foot putt to stave off Westford’s Morgan Smith by one stroke.

“That putt has stuck with me ever since,” recalled Shieh this week. “I’m really blessed and grateful for that day. I was proud of what I was able to do, and it was a really fun round.”

Advertisement

Shieh, who was a four-year member of C-C’s coed varsity golf team in the fall, and a two-time captain, won the girls’ individual state title as a freshman before finishing runner-up a season later. After reclaiming the title as a junior, she was determined to capture her third championship this spring. But the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am definitely grateful I was able to have my fall season with the team, though," Shieh said. “And since the golf courses are open in Massachusetts, I’ve been able to continue to work on my game and get ready for the college season.”

A three-time Globe All-Scholastic, and two-time Player of the Year, Shieh will attend Brown University in the fall, where she will concentrate on biomechanical engineering.















