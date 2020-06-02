There will be no joint practices in the NFL this summer, report says

The NFL has instructed teams they will have to stay at their team facilities for training camps this summer because of the coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN.

That means joint practices — which had become a staple of the league’s preseason activity the last several years — won’t be happening this year.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots have frequently utilized joint practices in recent years — last summer, New England had joint workouts with Tennessee and Detroit — and there was reportedly some talk of the Patriots and Lions working together again this summer prior to their preseason game in August.