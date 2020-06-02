Zion Williamson must answer questions about improper benefits

A Florida judge has denied NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s attempt to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Miami Dade County, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC. Ford’s attorneys had submitted questions in filings last month that included whether the New Orleans Pelicans rookie or anyone on his behalf sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors, or things of value” to sign with Duke. They sought answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process, while Williamson’s attorneys had argued the questions were “nothing more than a fishing expedition” and sought a stay to stop it. Larry A. Strauss , an attorney on the legal team representing Ford and Prime Sports, said in an e-mail Tuesday to the Associated Press that circuit judge David C. Miller denied the stay request, meaning the discovery process is set to continue. The NCAA and Duke have conducted investigations into Williamson’s eligibility, both before he arrived at the school and after he departed. Neither found anything that would compromise his eligibility.

Banned track and field coach Alberto Salazar will try to overturn his four-year suspension at sport’s highest court in November. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it will hear appeals from Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown between Nov. 8-16. The US Anti-Doping Agency banned the pair after a six-year investigation of Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project training group that resulted in charges including possessing and trafficking testosterone. The bans were imposed during the track world championships in Doha, Qatar, last October and Salazar’s credential was withdrawn. Two of his runners won gold medals at the event. No Nike Oregon Project runner was directly implicated in doping by USADA. Salazar’s most celebrated athlete was four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah. The British runner doubled up to win the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro while part of the Oregon camp. After the USADA verdict, Salazar denied wrongdoing and said he “endured unjust, unethical, and highly damaging treatment” from the agency. The week-long appeal hearing is likely to be held in the United States., the Switzerland-based sports court said. Verdicts are typically announced by CAS several weeks after a hearing . . . Bryan Lyons, who has pushed Rick Hoyt in his wheelchair in the Boston Marathon since 2015, died in his sleep at the age of 50, according to a Facebook post by Dick Hoyt. Lyons, a Billerica dentist, ran the marathon as a member of Team Hoyt beginning in 2009. In 2015, he took over for Dick Hoyt in pushing Rick, who lives with cerebral palsy and is a spastic quadriplegic, to the finish line. The Hoyts had participated in the race together since 1981. Rick Hoyt didn’t participate in the 2019 marathon because of health issues, but Lyons ran the race on his own and presented his finisher’s medal to his usual partner.

Advertisement





Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Advertisement

Arrogate, all-time leading money earner, dead at 7

Arrogate, winner of the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic and the champion 3-year-old male that year on his way to becoming North America’s all-time leading money earner, has died. He was 7. Juddmonte Farms said Arrogate was euthanized Tuesday after becoming ill. The Lexington, Ky., breeding farm said it was unclear what the illness was and a necropsy is planned. Juddmonte said Arrogate had been having a successful breeding season until last week when it was suspended because of what was initially suspected to be a sore neck. Days later, he fell in his stall and efforts to get him back up were unsuccessful. He was taken to an animal hospital in Lexington for tests. Arrogate, who was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, had seven wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $17,422,600, making him North America’s all-time richest thoroughbred. After starting his racing career in California under Baffert, Arrogate traveled east to Saratoga in 2016 and took a major step up in class. He made his stakes debut against Preakness winner Exaggerator and Belmont winner Creator in the Travers. Arrogate blew away the competition, winning by 13½ lengths and smashing the track record with a time of 1 minute 59.36 seconds for 1¼ miles, fastest in the race’s 147-year history. The gray colt followed with a victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, overtaking California Chrome in the final furlongs to win by a half-length. Arrogate earned an Eclipse Award as champion 3-year-old male. To begin his 4-year-old season, Arrogate won the 2017 Pegasus World Cup against two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome in another track record at Gulfstream, followed by a win in the Dubai World Cup against a field that included Gun Runner. “It takes a lot to make me cry, but I cried this morning when I heard the news,” Baffert said from his base at Santa Anita in California. “I’ve never had a horse that threw in four magical races in a row that were off the charts. He was just brilliant.” Baffert has long regarded 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as the standard bearer for great horses. “I would’ve thrown Arrogate against that horse,” he said. “I would never say that at the time, it’s sacrilegious, but believe me, he was that kind of horse.” After returning to the United States from Dubai, however, Arrogate suffered three straight losses and was retired. “He just didn’t want to run,” Baffert said . . . Lyon has signed Cameroon striker Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal on a four-year deal. The French club said on its website that it had taken up the option to sign the 27-year-old EEkambi after he joined on loan in January. Lyon paid the Spanish club $12.9 million with a further $4.5 million in bonuses. Lyon also said Villarreal will receive 15 percent of any future profit if Ekambi is sold.