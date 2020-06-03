Chasing butterflies

Mashpee’s Wendy Williams — not the talk show host; the New York Times best-selling author — became so fascinated with butterflies, she headed to Harvard, and around the world, to study them.

The book she published last month, ”The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect” is now an Amazon No. 1 bestseller.

The page-turner delves into pioneer butterfly researchers, examines what these ancient creatures are, how they’re near evolutionarily perfect, and ponders why humans can be repulsed by a moth but drawn to a monarch.

The Cape Cod science journalist will discuss her book in a virtual talk, hosted by East Sandwich's Titcomb's Bookshop, June 25.





Q. Your research included trips to Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology. How did Harvard help specifically?

A. I had two profitable encounters at Harvard for this book. Rachel Hawkins, curatorial assistant, showed me how much I didn’t know about the differences between butterflies and moths. She showed me specimens from [each] and asked me which was which. I was wrong every time.

[And a] post-graduate student showed me the most famous butterfly fossil in the world, described in [the chapter] ”The Number One" butterfly.





Q. The subtitle of your book is “How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect.” Can you give us some examples of what thieves and hoarders did?

A. When it comes to butterflies, hoarders are a dime a dozen. There was poor Herman Strecker, who was no longer allowed to visit museum collections because people claimed he stashed [butterflies] into the top of his stove pipe hat before leaving.

There’s the man who only a few years ago was arrested for capturing a highly endangered large blue butterfly in the wilds of England. Then there’s the man who fell off a cliff while trying to capture [one]. The list goes on and on.

Q. It’s interesting that some of the early pioneers in butterfly research you mentioned — even before Darwin — were women.

A. I thought so, too. I particularly loved Maria Sibylla Merian, who dedicated herself at the age of 13 in the midst of Europe’s endless 17th-century wars, to the study of caterpillars, butterflies, and their host plants. She almost single-handedly founded an entire new field of science.





Q. Why do you think humans are so drawn to butterflies, while shying away from moths and other insects?

A. I never discovered the answer to that question to my satisfaction. The best I can say is that our brains evolved to love sunlight and glittering colors. When we see a butterfly flying, we just can’t look away.





Q. What places did you visit for this book? You end the book in Mexico during a monarch migration.

A. I spent a lot of time watching overwintering monarchs at a variety of sites on the West Coast. Not all butterflies migrate to Mexico in the fall. Those that live west of the Rockies usually go to the West Coast instead. Then I went with a guide to El Rosario in Mexico, a mountainous area about two hours west of Mexico City. It was spectacular.





Q. You grew a garden in your yard instead of a lawn.

A. Sitting on our front porch and watching what goes on in this ecosystem is better than watching a TV soap opera. The action never stops.

Williams will take part in a book talk via Titcomb’s Bookshop, June 25. Register here.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.