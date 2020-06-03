Busy stretch of Dorchester Ave. could become home to an Amazon warehouse

It would be the latest foray by Amazon into the core of Greater Boston, as the company ramps up its real-time delivery offerings via smaller warehouses closer to more customers than massive facilities such as the 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Fall River. It would also be temporary ― developers promise to limit Amazon to a 10-year lease. The money, they say, would help fund environmental cleanup and help spark redevelopment of other sites they own nearby.

Developers who own a 96,000-square-foot warehouse on Alger Street are seeking zoning changes that would allow the e-commerce giant to open one of its “last-mile” distribution centers there, in the middle of a corridor the city has long considered suited for larger-scale development. If approved later this month, Amazon hopes to open the facility by year’s end.

A busy stretch of Dorchester Avenue in South Boston could soon be home to an Amazon warehouse that ships goods all over the city.

The warehouse, which until recently was occupied by Blue Cross Blue Shield, sits in a formerly-industrial strip between Dorchester Ave. and the railroad tracks where a 2016 Boston Planning & Development Agency plan envisions a new mixed-use neighborhood of dense housing and office space. Core Investments ― which is co-developing the 746-unit Washington Village complex across Dorchester Ave. from the Amazon site ― has been amassing property in the area in recent years, said that’s still the plan.

Leasing the warehouse to Amazon, said Core’s president of development John Cissel, will help pay to clean up a large and heavily polluted lot just north of the Andrew Square Red Line station that has been vacant for years. And when the deal is up in 10 years, the site will be redeveloped as originally planned.

“This is just an intermediate use,” he said. “Our goal is, quite honestly, to transform this neighborhood. This project really is the catalyst that helps us with the environmental work.”

In the meantime, though, it would become a busy shipping warehouse. A recent presentation to the Andrew Square Civic Association describes an operation with trailers full of goods arriving nightly, and “waves” of delivery vans fanning out across the city each morning, starting at 9:30 a.m., after the heaviest traffic has subsided. Amazon Flex drivers, who use their personal cars, would also pass through each afternoon to pick up packages. Delivery vans would return in the evening.

It’s an approach Amazon is working on perfecting as it builds out more of its smaller distribution centers closer to big cities such as Boston. The company has similar facilities in Dedham and Everett and proposed one in Braintree, but later scrapped it amid disputes with the town over traffic.

“We are excited to increase our investment in the Boston metro area with a new delivery station that will provide fast and efficient deliveries and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce," an Amazon spokeswoman said in an e-mail.

The presentation and plan for the warehouse was first reported by real estate trade publication Banker & Tradesman.

Developers wouldn’t share precise traffic calculations, but their presentation showed detailed traffic flow maps through the site and estimated that about two-thirds of trips would head north on Dorchester Ave. toward downtown. Even during peak rush hours, the effect on traffic would be minor, said Tom Tinlin, a longtime city and state transportation official and South Boston resident who’s working as a traffic consultant on the project. Shifting delivery vehicles to off-peak times will reduce that even further.

“Granted, it’s a busy corridor, but it would still work even during rush hours," Tinlin said. “Shifting it later in the morning, the impacts are extremely minimal.”

Core said the project won approval from the Andrew Square Civic Association. Leaders with the neighborhood group did not return messages seeking comment.

It will also need the blessing of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal, which is scheduled to review the project later this month. Because it would re-use an existing warehouse, the project will not undergo the typically more-extensive BPDA approval process, though a spokeswoman said the development agency would review it and make a recommendation to the ZBA.

The BPDA’s “Plan Dot Ave” — as the corridor study is known — called for millions of square feet of new housing and office space in the area and a sizable new park, but was never written into formal city zoning after being passed in 2016. The BPDA was launching on more-detailed transportation plans, which generally called for making the auto-centric strip more friendly for pedestrians and cyclists, in March when public meetings were halted because of the coronavirus crisis.

The big-picture vision of a dense and lively neighborhood west of Dorchester Ave. remains, said Cissel and Core CEO Dave Pogorelc. This, along with other smaller projects like a new restaurant and dog park, are just the first steps.

“This is not about keeping it status quo," Cissel said. "This is really the first step in a transformation.”

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.