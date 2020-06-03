How farmers’ markets are different this year

“Farmers’ markets are the quintessential warm weather activity,” said Edith Murnane, the executive director of Mass Farmers Markets, which opened its locations in Copley, Central, and Davis squares last week. “There’s something about them that touches people’s soul, makes them feel like they’re living a normal life that they haven’t been these past two or three months.”

The seasonal joys of buying locally grown produce outdoors, under the sun, has returned, as farmers’ markets set up shop across the Commonwealth. A statewide map lists more than 200 markets from Pittsfield to Cape Cod.

The Department of Pubic Health’s safety guidelines for the markets mirror those put in place at supermarkets.

You’ll need to wear a mask while maintaining 6 feet of distance from others. Crowd size limits are in place. Vendors at some markets will be separated from customers by panels of plexiglass and will handpick items customers point out. And there will be no samples, tablecloths, or reusable bags.

Some markets require shoppers to sign up for a time slot, and like supermarkets, some have set aside early windows for seniors and those from other vulnerable populations to stop by. Multiple markets, like those in Lexington and Hingham, also encourage people to preorder items for specific vendors online.

“That helps make sure too many people aren’t there at once,” said Murnane. “Safety is the absolute priority.”

Visit www.massncr.org/farmlocator for locations, operating hours, and links to individual market websites. .

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.