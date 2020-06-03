Judge rules for Springfield pot shop in permit dispute with city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Superior Court judge has ruled that the city of Springfield must allow a recreational marijuana shop at the site of a now-closed burger bar.

Hampden Superior Court Judge Michael Callan said in his ruling Tuesday that the city council’s denial of a special permit for the shop last year was “arbitrary and capricious” and had “no rational basis,” according to Masslive.com.

The judge rejected the arguments of some councilors who said the permit would allow Insa to have a monopoly, or that the site was inappropriate.