2 men dead after head-on collision in Amherst

Two men died after a head-on collision in Amherst Tuesday evening, officials said.

Around 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a head-on collision by 916 West St., according to Mary Carey, Northwestern district attorney spokeswoman. The accident involved a Datsun 280ZX and a Honda minivan.

The occupants of the Datsun, a man in 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Amherst, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and cooperated with officers before being brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.