2 men dead after head-on collision in Amherst

Two men died after a head-on collision in Amherst Tuesday evening, officials said.
Around 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a head-on collision by 916 West St., according to Mary Carey, Northwestern district attorney spokeswoman. The accident involved a Datsun 280ZX and a Honda minivan.
The occupants of the Datsun, a man in 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Amherst, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and cooperated with officers before being brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No charges or citations have been issued, officials said.
A preliminary investigation found that the Datsun had been traveling in the southbound lane before it crossed the double solid yellow lines in a no-passing zone, officials said. The car then crashed into the minivan traveling in the northbound lane.
State Police and Amherst police are investigating the crash, officials said.
