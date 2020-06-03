5 teens arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks in N.H.

Five teenagers from Boston and Cambridge, including two minors, were arrested Tuesday off Interstate 93 in Woburn after allegedly stealing a rental car in Boston and fireworks from New Hampshire, State Police said.
They were arrested at 5:23 p.m. near a gas station on Montvale Avenue, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
A Be On the Look Out alert for a gray Ford Expedition SUV, which was reported missing from a Hertz car rental in Boston, was issued by police in Seabrook, N.H. earlier Tuesday, acccording to the statement.
Police believed the vehicle was occupied by suspects in a larceny of fireworks, the statement said.
Troopers seized aerial shells, Roman candles and other items that were turned over to the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation unit.
Jamaun Coakley-Thomason, 18, and Felix Ejiogu, 19, of Boston and an 18-year-old male from Dorchester who was not identified were arrested. Also arrested were a 16-year-old boy from Cambridge and a 17-year-old boy from Boston who were not identified because of they are underage.
They were booked at the State Police barracks in Medford.
