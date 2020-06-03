Atlantic Hockey commissioner’s goal: a safe return for college players

He is also commissioner of two women’s Division 1 leagues – College Hockey America and the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance.

A member of the first boys’ hockey team at Winthrop High in 1965, Bob DeGregorio is still involved with the sport as commissioner of the Atlantic Hockey Association, which is composed of 11 Division 1 men’s college teams.

Although the women completed their league playoffs, their NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And because the men’s conference championship was canceled after one round, DeGregorio has reset his sights on what lies ahead.

``We really don’t know what’s going to happen,’’ said DeGregorio, in his 18th year as head of Atlantic Hockey. ``Right now, we’re planning on opening our seasons in September for the women and October for the men.

``We’re working on future schedules and we hope to get our officials together,’’ he added, ``but that may be a problem because at this point, we can’t have more than 10 people together at meetings.’’

He empathizes with student-athletes who cannot finish their senior seasons and speaks often with coaches and athletic directors about when their teams can play and making sure it’s in a safe environment.

``It’s not an easy equation to adapt to,’’ said DeGregorio, 73, a four-sport athlete at Winthrop High who played hockey at Boston State College for legendary coach Eddie Barry.

``Eddie was dedicated to his players and he loved the game,’’ said DeGregorio, who was assistant hockey coach for Winthrop High’s 1976 state champions.

He moved on to Merrimack College and was athletic director from 1983 to 2002. In that role, he monitored the school’s move from Division 2 to Division 1 in ice hockey and into the Northeast-10 Conference for all other sports.

He also coached softball at Merrimack from 1982 to 1992, winning four Northeast-10 championships.

``I originally agreed I would coach for one year,’’ he said. ``After my first freshman class came in, we went from 11-25 to 25-11. It was fun.’’

A former commissioner of the Hockey East Association, DeGregorio resides in Winthrop with his wife Michele, a former head softball coach at Merrimack and Bentley University. His son, Michael, played varsity hockey, and his daughter, Leah, played varsity soccer and basketball, both at Central Catholic High in Lawrence.

``I enjoyed the competition as an athlete,’’ DeGregorio said, ``and I treasure the many friendships I made along the way.’’

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com. Contact him if you have a suggestion for Catching Up With.