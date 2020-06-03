Baker calls for ‘empathy, not hostility’ in wake of George Floyd killing, details state’s continued coronavirus response

He said the state and the country continue to feel “pain and outrage in response to the murder of George Floyd” at the hands of Minneapolis police, adding that people are protesting the “violence and injustice that befalls the Black community every day.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday called for “empathy, not hostility” in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, and he also said the state has received $374 million from the federal government to expand COVID-19 testing.

His comments were echoed by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

“The murder of George Floyd was a tragedy," she said. "It was wrong, and it was an act of racism.”

Baker thanked the “vast majority” of people who have protested peacefully in Boston and elsewhere in Massachusetts, as well as police and firefighters who were “doing your jobs, protecting your communities.” He said of people who have looted and engaged in violence, “I expect you will have your day in court and be held accountable."

The governor urged the public not to let the “shameful” actions of a few “distract” people from the underlying message of peaceful demonstrators.

“The country needs empathy, not hostility," Baker said. “The country needs to heal, not fracture.” And in Massachusetts, Baker said, “we plan to continue to talk, to listen, and push progress forward.”

Turning to coronavirus, Baker said the state has received $374 million in federal funding to ramp up testing capacity, and that around 5 percent of all tests processed Tuesday came back positive, down from about 27 percent in mid April.

“These positive trends in public health data are the primary indicators of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities, and will continue to determine how and when we pursue measures associated with our reopening program," Baker said. "We’ve also made significant progress in fighting COVID, and more people are opening businesses. But as more things reopen, and as we get into the summer, we also must remember how quickly we move forward ultimately depend on how well we do our jobs.”

He urged people to continue washing hands, using face coverings, and social distancing. “Please stay home when you can, especially when you don’t feel well,” he said.

Baker said that while the state is grateful for the federal funding to support testing and tracing, “our administration urges Washington to continue to work with states to make more funding available” for the effort.

On Saturday, Baker said, officials will announce when Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, slated to begin as soon as Monday, can start.

Baker was also asked about the potential impact of the recent demonstrations on the spread of the virus.

“Anytime there’s big gatherings in close quarters, the potential for spread is real,” Baker said, adding that many demonstrators have worn face coverings and used hand sanitizer. “It’ll be a few weeks before we really know what the impact of that is."

He said officials are trying to balance people’s First Amendment rights with the fact that “we are still in the midst of a terribly dangerous and wildly contagious virus.”

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders also briefed reporters and said youth day camps will be allowed to open in phase two.

On COVID-19 data, she said, the state is now including data on probable cases and deaths.

Also among the data points now being added or updated are the number of people who have recovered from the virus, as well as the number of COVID-19 patients in psychiatric units and updated information on nursing home accountability audits.









