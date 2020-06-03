Florida man arrested after car break-in leads to chase, several crashes in Brookline

The Acura’s owner told officers he watched a number of people steal music amplifiers from his car on Norwell Street in Dorchester, police said. He saw the suspects drive away in a blue van and got into the Acura shortly after the incident, following the van into Brookline.

At 4:43 a.m., officers were notified that a gray Acura had been stolen in Brookline, officials said.

A vehicle break-in that happened in Dorchester early Wednesday led to a wild chain of events, including several crashes, a car theft in Brookline, and one arrest, Brookline Police said in a statement.

The van drove down Oakland Road Extension, a dead-end street, and turned around before intentionally slamming into the Acura, police said.

The victim got out of his car and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects slid out of the van and quickly jumped into the Acura, police said. Both the van and the Acura sped away from the scene, leaving the man on the side of the road.

Residents heard the man yelling and called police, officials said.

At about the same time officers were notified of the theft, police received reports of a hit and run at the intersection of High Street and Highland Road, officials said.

The stolen Acura was traveling south on High Street when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, Brookline Police Lieutenant Jennifer Paster said.

Officers then spotted the Acura speeding on the westbound side of Route 9 and chased after it, police said. They briefly lost sight of the vehicle near Chestnut Hill Avenue, but saw it again when it slammed into a parked car at 775 Boylston St., police said.

The person who stole the Acura fled the scene of the crash on foot and has yet to be found, Paster said.

Two police cruisers sustained minor damage during the chase when one accidentally rear ended the other, Paster said. One officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Police located the van and arrested its driver, Jonathan Hernandez, 24, of Boynton Beach, Fla. No one else was in the van at the time of the arrest.

Hernandez was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and receiving stolen property over $250.

The incident remains under investigation.

