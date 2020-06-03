Three Harvard graduate schools will hold only online classes this fall

“Our decision largely centers on continued disruptions to residential learning in the wake of COVID-19,” Bridget Long, the dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, wrote in a message to the community Wednesday morning. The school, which enrolls more than 800 students, will be online for the full academic year. “Based on our specific context, programs, and diverse student body, we are not confident we can bring students to the HGSE campus in a safe, equitable, sustained way.”

Three of Harvard University’s graduate schools announced on Wednesday that they would be fully online for the upcoming fall or through the full academic year because of fears that social distancing requirements would be too difficult to meet and that a resurgence of the coronavirus spread on campus could be too disruptive for learning.

Several of Harvard’s graduate schools are announcing their fall plans Wednesday. Harvard’s Graduate Schools of Design and Divinity also said they will be online for the fall semester; together they enroll about 1,200 students. No decision is expected on the undergraduate college until later in June.

Long said bringing students back to campus would have resulted in “a severely altered experience." Travel restrictions would likely have prevented students, particularly those coming from abroad, to participate in classes. Intermittent periods of quarantine when the virus flared would likely result in multiple interruptions throughout the academic year, Long said.

Long promised that the online learning experience would be robust and useful for students. Faculty and staff are working to craft online courses and cocurricular activities, she said.

However, the university is offering students an option to enroll part-time for the master’s program, Long said.

“I recognize that this is not the situation you expected when you applied to HGSE, and none of us could have imagined the dramatic changes that have occurred in just the last three months," Long said. “As we look out at a world grasping with the uncertainty of a pandemic, and as we confront daily the inequities that brutally consign too many of our children to a constrained and unjust education, my belief in the urgency of the mission you are embracing has never felt stronger.”

