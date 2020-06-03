Interfaith vigil and protest for George Floyd in Lexington

Protesters gathered along Massachusetts Avenue in Lexington for an interfaith vigil in remembrance of George Floyd, a victim of police brutality, on Wednesday evening.

The gathering was organized by Follen Church, Hancock United Church of Christ and Temple Isaiah, which are part of the Lexington Interfaith Clergy Association.

“As a unitarian universalist minister, our faith calls us to affirm that Black lives matter," said the Rev. Claire Feingold, Follen Church. “This was specifically a prayer vigil because as an interfaith congregation, our goal is to be spiritual leaders in our community."

Following social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic, people stood in a line from Follen Church down Massachusetts Avenue.

Advertisement

At 6:30 p.m., congregations in Lexington rang bells, and synagogues sounded the shofar, symbols of peace.

Protesters were invited to take a knee, bow a head, or make a preferred gesture of prayer and solidarity for eight minutes and 46 seconds, which was how long Derek Chauvin, a white police officer , kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck, which resulted in his death.

Feingold put her hand over her heart as a gesture of prayer, and said it was moving to see congregations and hundreds of people come together.

“All human life is beloved by God,” said Feingold, before pausing. “And in America, that isn’t true.”





Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter at @MaysoonKhan.





























Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.