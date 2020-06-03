Last night, Rhode Island settled into an uneasy quiet with curfews and patrols

But people largely respected the curfews enacted by mayors in Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and Central Falls. The Rhode Island National Guard was positioned in various areas. In Cranston and Warwick, concrete barriers were placed around the malls and police officers were posted to guard the stores from thieves.

Police patrolled past businesses with boarded-up windows, most because they’d been smashed by people looting during the riots, and some businesses because owners were afraid of a repeat.

PROVIDENCE -- The streets of Providence were quiet Tuesday night, just 24 hours after riots coursed through the downtown.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare said Wednesday morning that the night had been quiet.

State Police Major Christopher J. Dicomitis said there were no issues, “knock on wood.”

“I think getting out in front of it helped a little bit,” he added.

Authorities have said that the riots that broke out late Monday in front of Providence Place mall weren’t about protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The hundreds who showed up and ran through the streets were intent on destroying the city, they said. So far, 65 people have been charged.

Dicomitis said the Massachusetts State Police were “invaluable” in giving them information about the trouble heading their way, including that some people had attempted to get into the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro. The tips led to the seizure of two guns and the arrests of two people who allegedly robbed a Providence business, he said.

A rally by the organization Black Lives Matter, whose leaders have condemned the Monday night looting, is planned for Friday afternoon in downtown Providence. Dicomitis said that the Black Lives organizers have been talking with law enforcement about the plans, emphasizing that they want the protest to be peaceful, similar to the rally held Saturday at the State House.

