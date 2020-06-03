Maine reports 1 death, 41 new coronavirus cases

Maine reported one death and 41 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, bringing the state’s total death toll to 95 and case count to 2,418.
Knox County reported the latest virus-related death, the first in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Ten of the state’s 16 counties have reported at least one death.
Cumberland County has reported the most deaths of the state’s counties with 54, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 14 deaths, followed by York with 10 deaths, and Kennebec with nine deaths. Androscoggin and Penobscot have each reported two deaths, and Franklin, Hancock, Knox, and Aroostook have each reported one death.
Advertisement
Cumberland County has also reported the highest number of cases, with 1,226, officials said. York and Androscoggin follow with 398 cases and 326 cases, respectively. Cumberland reported 23 of the new cases, while Androscoggin reported 12 of the new cases.
As of Wednesday, 55,237 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.
Another 53 people have recovered since contracting the virus, officials said. Recoveries across the state now total 1,699 people.
A total of 285 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, officials said. Currently, 44 people are hospitalized, with 14 in critical care and 10 in ventilators.
There are 160 ICU beds and 239 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.