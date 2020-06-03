Maine reports 1 death, 41 new coronavirus cases

Maine reported one death and 41 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, bringing the state’s total death toll to 95 and case count to 2,418.

Knox County reported the latest virus-related death, the first in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Ten of the state’s 16 counties have reported at least one death.

Cumberland County has reported the most deaths of the state’s counties with 54, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 14 deaths, followed by York with 10 deaths, and Kennebec with nine deaths. Androscoggin and Penobscot have each reported two deaths, and Franklin, Hancock, Knox, and Aroostook have each reported one death.