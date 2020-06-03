Newton this summer: City Hall reopens, camps closed, and plans for outdoor restaurant service

That includes this summer: Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced Monday that many city-sponsored camps and programs won’t be offered, and the Gath Pool and Crystal Lake won’t be open to swimmers.

But as the city takes tentative steps back to life before COVID-19, concerns about a potential resurgence of infections mean it will be far from business as usual for the foreseeable future.

More than two months after Newton closed many of its public buildings in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials will gradually reopen City Hall and other facilities and are working on a plan to let local restaurants serve customers outdoors.

“I know this is bad news for so many families who rely on our programs to provide safe and stimulating activities for their children which is especially needed at this time. For many, our camps also allow parents to work,” Fuller said in a statement.

Private camps may open with Phase 2 of the state’s plan to restart the Massachusetts economy; that stage could begin as early as Monday, June 8. They must follow state guidelines and undergo an inspection, according to Ellen Iskhanian, a city spokeswoman.

At public facilities that do reopen, like City Hall, new rules will be in place to help protect people against the coronavirus.

Concerns about the economic toll of the pandemic have led city officials to work on allowing local restaurants to offer outdoor service — including alcohol — at picnic tables in areas like sidewalks and parking lots.

“We are all trying to do what we can to keep Newton going, moving forward,” said Susan Albright, president of Newton’s City Council.

The efforts amount to early steps of a return to daily life before the COVID-19 crisis broke out and killed more than 7,000 Massachusetts residents since March, when city leaders shuttered public buildings, canceled gatherings, and closed schools in response to the health crisis.

Some services will remain closed. Fuller called the decision not to open summer camps this year, nor open the Gath Pool and Crystal Lake, “disappointing.” She already had announced the cancellation of Newton’s July Fourth celebrations, including fireworks and children’s events at the Newton Centre Playground and the Open-Air Market at Albemarle Field.

Monday’s announced cancellation includes all of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture camps and golf lessons. The decision to do so was based on public health concerns, she said in the statement.

As state health guidelines evolve, city officials hope to allow some camp programs later in the summer, she said. As for the swimming areas, Fuller said, “I look forward to the better days ahead including the eventual reopening of these facilities next summer.”

Some activities and services are gradually resuming. The city is in the process of opening its tennis courts, albeit with restrictions: Players have to be part of the same household and masks must be worn when not playing. A list of currently open courts is available on the city’s website.

At City Hall, which opens to the public June 15 by appointment only, social distancing will be the norm. Face coverings will be required, counters where business is conducted will have physical barriers, the number of people in elevators will be limited, and markings denoting 6 feet of separation will be common.

City employees also will be monitoring their health, and encouraged to stay home if they don’t feel well, the city said.

Even when City Hall fully reopens July 6, departments will continue to implement convenient ways to do business remotely, Fuller has said.

The city’s Resource Recovery Center on Rumford Avenue also will be available to residents by appointment only. The facility reopened to Newton residents on June 2, and they can schedule an appointment by calling customer service at 617-796-1000 on Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For restaurants, which have been limited solely to takeout and delivery during the pandemic, the city has been working on a plan to allow them to serve customers outdoors.

The effort to help restaurants bring in more customers is critical, Albright said, because of their role in Newton’s village centers.

“What we need to do is make it possible for people to come to restaurants, sit outside ... and allow [restaurants] to have some semblance of business,” Albright said. “What provides the vitality of our village centers, if not our local restaurants? We must act quickly to help them.”

The city’s Licensing Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to allow restaurants to serve customers outside on sidewalks and in private parking lots, and permit restaurants with liquor licenses to serve alcohol to diners.

The city also is placing picnic tables in village center parks near restaurants, according to Ishkanian.

The effort — dubbed “Newton Al Fresco” — could allow restaurants to start serving customers outdoors as soon as June 8, depending on public health indicators from the state.

Given the economic and health challenges posed by the coronavirus, both the city and its residents need to be more flexible with restaurants, said Greg Reibman, president of the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber.

Even with outdoor seating and takeout, restaurants will not make up all the business lost due to the pandemic, he said.

The city needs to make it easier to modify its rules, so restaurants can do business outdoors, he said; neighbors, including other businesses, need to be willing to share space like sidewalks; landlords should be encouraged to make use of private parking lots; and residents need to be more tolerant of people dining outside.

“The public is going to have to understand that this is going to be on them, too, to make this successful," Reibman said. "And that it’s going to be an experiment we’re going to have to deal with all summer, and into the fall. And we’re all going to need to work together on it.”

Karl O’Hara, whose family owns O’Hara’s Food & Spirits in Newton Highlands and Paddy’s Public House in West Newton, praised the city’s efforts to help restaurants and other local businesses during the pandemic. Many of the restaurants also have banded together to support one another during the crisis, he said.

His family’s restaurants have switched entirely to takeout service during the pandemic, but it doesn’t make up for the economic losses of sit-down business. O’Hara said he hopes to use parking lots near both restaurants to serve customers outdoors.

Many restaurants have helped support the city through donations to civic groups and youth sports teams, he said. Now these businesses need the backing of residents during a time of economic turmoil.

“If you don’t support every one of them, I think honestly your villages aren’t going to be vibrant,” O’Hara said. “I really believe you have to try to support local.”





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.