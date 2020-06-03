Northeastern to hold virtual day of reflection to remember victims of police brutality

After the vigil, Margaret Burnham, professor of law and founder of Northeastern’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, will host a talk on “ways we can move forward together,” Aoun said.

Instead of going to class or work, the campus community is invited to take part in a virtual vigil at 11 a.m. to remember George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, President Joseph Aoun said in an email to the community.

Northeastern University will cancel all classes and close its campus Monday to hold a Day for Reflection, Engagement, and Action for the community after the killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests, the university’s president announced Wednesday.

The event comes on the heels of a series of large demonstrations that have taken place around Massachusetts, the nation, and the world to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Several gatherings, including those in Boston and Brockton, ended in violence with police firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and mace into crowds after protesters threw water bottles and rocks at police. Over 50 demonstrators were arrested during Sunday’s protest in downtown Boston that resulted in looting, destruction of property, and dozens of injuries.

“We have heard the chorus of raised voices demanding that we make real, at last, the promise of American democracy for the many millions of African-Americans who have given so much to build it,” Aoun said. “We feel, in the words of Dr. King, ‘The fierce urgency of now.’”

Northeastern has also planned a series of virtual town halls on race and justice which will be led by Deans Uta Poiger and James Hackney, co-chairs of the Presidential Council on Diversity and Inclusion.

On June 19, the community plans to gather to commemorate ‘Juneteenth’, or Freedom Day, Aoun said, which is traditionally a day to celebrate the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

“It is important to note that we won’t always get it right. We won’t always find the right words. But we must work together to address the pain. We must find the solidarity that we as a society—and as fellow human beings—so desperately need right now,” Aoun said. “There is no time to waste. Working together in mutual trust and understanding to achieve the change that we seek, let us begin.”

