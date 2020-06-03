fb-pixel

Photos of the peaceful protest on Boston Common that drew thousands

Updated June 3, 2020, an hour ago
Hundreds of protesters staged a die in and held a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time George Floyd was held down for, during a peaceful protest on the Boston Common.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Protestors marched down Tremont Street past the National Guard after gathering in Boston Common.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
A man jumped up onto the Parkman Bandstand and cheered during a peaceful protest. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A Boston police officer fist bumped a protester as they spilled out onto Tremont Street.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
A man held his hands up as chants of "Hands Up, Don't Shoot!" filled Beacon Street. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A protester walked past a motorcycle NEMLEC Unit during a peaceful protest. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Chris Madson, of Cambridge (center) carried his three-year-old son Jude on his shoulders as they marched during the protest.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Ricardo Conclaves, 16, of Revere held up police tape reading, "Don't Shoot" during the protest. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Protesters held up a smattering of signs during the protest on the Common.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Lily Marcelin closed her eyes during the protest.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Protesters spilled out onto Tremont Street, walking past the Boston Police, after gathering in Boston Common.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Holly Hilliard embraced Erika Kuykendall during the protest on Boston Common.Erin Clark/Globe Staff