Protesters march in Framingham; rally planned for Boston Common

Organized by a Framingham teenager, the protest against racism and police brutality began around 1 p.m. as the group set out, bearing signs, spurred by recent instances in which Black Americans were killed by police — most prominently George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. A white police officer held Floyd to the ground and pinned a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, according to murder charges filed against him.

FRAMINGHAM – Hundreds of marchers set off across the Centre Green toward Framingham City Hall on Wednesday, the latest in a series of daily demonstrations around Boston, the country, and world.

The peaceful protest follows several days of demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s death, which was captured on video and led to the firing of four Minneapolis police officers and the charges against one.

Reaction has continued since, both nationally and locally. Tuesday morning, elected officials of color held a news conference at the State House to call for a series of targeted reforms to take on racial inequality, systemic racism, and bias and brutality in policing; by Tuesday evening, thousands had gathered at Franklin Park for an emotional, impassioned rally that touched off smaller peaceful protests around the city as the massive crowd dispersed.

Another demonstration is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Boston Common, with several hundred people planning to attend, according to a Facebook page for the event. Organizers billed “Justice For George Floyd” as a “peaceful event,” after a peaceful Sunday protest on the Common and outside the State House gave way to chaos and looting in Downtown Crossing at night.

In Framingham, as protesters walked a passing motorist cheered out: “Thank you!” Horns blasted from passing cars on Union Avenue, some drivers leaned out with fists in the air.

One woman across the street yelled: “Only you kids can change this!”

The march was put together by 16-year-old Noah Montano-Rodriguez, a Framingham resident who attends the Keefe Technical High School in the city.

Noah Montano-Rodriguez, who organized a protest in Framingham on Wednesday. John Hilliard

"Violence is not the answer," he said. "Our hope is that people understand that protests and words are stronger than violence... we can make a difference."

Once they walk the roughly 2-mile distance to the City Hall, demonstrators will lie on the ground for several minutes — representing the time police pinned down Floyd in Minneapolis.

“He shouldn’t have been on the ground, with four cops surrounding him. ... he died because of someone who is ignorant,” Montano-Rodriguez said.

Montano-Rodriguez wants to become a police officer, and was spurred by scenes of violence that occurred at other rallies.

“I wanted to organize it so we can stop the rioting, the looting, and the hate and violence from the bad cops out there,” he said. “I wanted to show everyone that not all cops are bad.”

