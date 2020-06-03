Rhode Map turns one today. 🎂 Can you do us a favor?

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it’s an honor to hit your inbox each morning. If you’ve been with us since day one, today is the 272nd time I’m reminding you that I like chocolate cake. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 15,112 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 101 new cases. The state announced 12 more deaths, bringing the total to 732. There were 188 people in the hospital, 48 in intensive care, and 31 were on ventilators.

Today marks one year since the Globe officially launched its Rhode Island section and we started sending you Rhode Map each weekday morning (plus the occasional Saturday, and those grueling two-a-days in March and April).

From sex abuse claims against a town leader in Bristol, the ongoing effort to finally turn around Providence schools, and more recently the gripping tales about how a global pandemic has changed every facet of life for Rhode Island, Amanda Milkovits, Ed Fitzpatrick, and I have poured our hearts into telling you unique, important stories about our state over the last year.

⚓ Most of Rhode Island’s largest cities and towns are implementing curfews, and Governor Gina Raimondo has called in the National Guard in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the dangerous scene that unfolded in Providence early Tuesday morning.

⚓ As civil unrest percolates across the country, the Globe’s editorial board calls on President Trump to stop pouring gasoline on the fire with his vitriolic rhetoric.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the Rhode Island Ethics Commission has given state Senator Erin Lynch Prata the okay to apply for a spot on the state Supreme Court, despite the staff’s recommendation that she should be required to wait a year after leaving office until she seeks the job.

⚓ As expected, former vice president Joe Biden won Rhode Island’s Democratic presidential preference primary on Tuesday, while President Trump easily scored a victory on the Republican side. You can see the full results here.

⚓ On the coronavirus front, Governor Raimondo on Tuesday defended Rhode Island’s response to the high number of nursing home-related deaths from the contagious disease.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 2:30 p.m. (Note the time change.)

⚓ The House Health, Education, and Welfare Committee is scheduled to discuss the progress of distance learning with state officials this afternoon.

